Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Trading Down 10.7%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) was down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 15,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,076,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

BHG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell purchased 1,944,444 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,744,520,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.