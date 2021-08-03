Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Visa by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,673,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,044 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,367,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,662,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Visa by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,770 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,676. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.01. The firm has a market cap of $461.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.96.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,945 shares of company stock valued at $18,841,342. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

