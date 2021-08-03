Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,104,236,000 after buying an additional 176,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,412,576,000 after purchasing an additional 388,798 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,862 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,672,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,326,000 after purchasing an additional 59,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,058,000 after purchasing an additional 41,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $419.23. 1,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,206. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $416.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $361.44.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WST shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

