Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,770 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Brightcove worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 64.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 232,303 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Brightcove by 65.2% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 336,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 132,908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brightcove by 13.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 84,505 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter worth $1,681,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCOV opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.15 million, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.77. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brightcove currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

