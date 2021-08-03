Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.33

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.33 and last traded at $69.31, with a volume of 8767107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.02.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

The company has a market cap of $154.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.68.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,136,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,178,362,000 after acquiring an additional 575,652 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,252,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,908,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,978 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,563,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,199,000 after acquiring an additional 332,418 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

