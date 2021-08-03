Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by First Command Bank

First Command Bank lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 0.2% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.09. 301,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,312,111. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.68. The company has a market cap of $153.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

