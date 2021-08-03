British American Tobacco’s (BTI) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.89. 69,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,857. The company has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $41.14.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
