British American Tobacco’s (BTI) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.89. 69,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,857. The company has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 12,214.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,211,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,482 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 70.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,932 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,078.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,215,000 after purchasing an additional 973,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 383.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 743,119 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 99.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,619,000 after purchasing an additional 575,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.