Britvic (BTVCY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Britvic (OTCMKTS: BTVCY):

7/27/2021 – Britvic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

7/26/2021 – Britvic was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.33 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Britvic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/23/2021 – Britvic was given a new $26.72 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Britvic was given a new $26.72 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Britvic had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BTVCY stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $28.49. 1,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.04. Britvic plc has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $29.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.