Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Shares Gap Up to $22.84

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.84, but opened at $23.67. Brixmor Property Group shares last traded at $22.61, with a volume of 11,848 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.35.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,947,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,550. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,086,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,861 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,985,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,620,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,621,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,441,000 after purchasing an additional 839,550 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

