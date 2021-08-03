Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Stock Position Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,908 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $139,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $157,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

BRMK opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.78. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.