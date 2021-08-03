Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Stake Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 273.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,960 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist increased their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

NYSE BNL opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

