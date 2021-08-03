Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.340 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
BNL traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 973,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,349. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.37. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.20.
Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.17.
In related news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.
About Broadstone Net Lease
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
