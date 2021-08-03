Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.340 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BNL traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 973,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,349. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.37. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.20.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

BNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.17.

In related news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.