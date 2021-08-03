Brokerages Anticipate AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. AMETEK posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $138.23 on Tuesday. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $93.13 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,201 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.