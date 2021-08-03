Brokerages Anticipate Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to post sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.53 billion. Core-Mark reported sales of $4.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year sales of $17.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $17.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Core-Mark by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 18,853.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Core-Mark during the first quarter worth $225,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CORE opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. Core-Mark has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

