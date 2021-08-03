Brokerages Anticipate Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.19). Mustang Bio posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mustang Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ MBIO opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $243.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,229,000 after buying an additional 640,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 50.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 856,196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 148.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,134,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 1,275,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 109,454 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the first quarter worth $2,801,000. 27.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

