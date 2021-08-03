Brokerages Anticipate Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to announce sales of $2.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $9.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on R. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of R stock opened at $75.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $89.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is -829.63%.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,034,605.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,970,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Ryder System by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

