Brokerages Anticipate Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.92. Strategic Education posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

STRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

NASDAQ STRA traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $79.00. The stock had a trading volume of 307,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,074. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $69.25 and a 52-week high of $125.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Strategic Education by 48.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Strategic Education by 19.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 25.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Strategic Education by 194.9% during the second quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the second quarter valued at $932,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

