Brokerages Anticipate Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.83 Million

Analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will post $134.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.74 million to $140.45 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $126.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $557.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $538.96 million to $578.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $604.22 million, with estimates ranging from $582.48 million to $645.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 182.4% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $3,105,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

