Brokerages Anticipate The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to Post $0.91 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.91. The Ensign Group reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $81,264.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,075.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $43,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,607.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,966 shares of company stock valued at $338,026. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 24.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after buying an additional 24,716 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 207.9% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,868,000 after purchasing an additional 235,086 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.26. The company had a trading volume of 178,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

