Brokerages Expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Brokerages expect that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. CareDx posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $733,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 419,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,753,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,064,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,768.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,885 shares of company stock valued at $14,001,993 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 816,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,617,000 after purchasing an additional 47,749 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 512.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,272 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.94 and a beta of 0.65. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83.

CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

