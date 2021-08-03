Brokerages Expect Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) will report $3.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full year sales of $21.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.87 million to $23.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $79.50 million, with estimates ranging from $54.25 million to $103.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million.

CHMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMA opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. Chiasma has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $241.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chiasma in the first quarter valued at $62,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chiasma in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Chiasma in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 49,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chiasma in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

