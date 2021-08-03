Brokerages Expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Post $0.96 EPS

Brokerages forecast that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will report earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.00. eBay posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover eBay.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.05.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $68.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,994,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,506,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $74.13.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at $5,784,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of eBay by 14.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 387,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 47,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of eBay by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 85,462 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

