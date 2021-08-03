Brokerages Expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $657.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to report sales of $657.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $671.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $642.61 million. Endo International posted sales of $687.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 91.08%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENDP. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Endo International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Endo International by 568.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Endo International by 109.5% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Endo International by 7.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

ENDP stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Endo International has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.93.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.