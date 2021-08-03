Brokerages Expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $531.49 Million

Equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will post sales of $531.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $540.00 million and the lowest is $521.31 million. Etsy posted sales of $428.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.52.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,913,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,492 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,278. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Etsy by 3,076.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 39,905 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Etsy by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 23,673 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $188.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy has a twelve month low of $103.06 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.27.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

