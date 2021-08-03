Brokerages Expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.68 Billion

Analysts expect that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will post $4.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.74 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $18.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.38 billion to $18.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.77 billion to $19.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

NYSE:GPC opened at $126.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.88. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $88.99 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.