Brokerages Expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.88 Million

Brokerages forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will announce $60.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Paya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.90 million to $62.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year sales of $246.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $249.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $281.23 million, with estimates ranging from $275.10 million to $287.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paya.

Get Paya alerts:

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

PAYA opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00. Paya has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paya (PAYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.