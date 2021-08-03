Brokerages Expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to report sales of $1.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $7.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAIC. Barclays dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

SAIC opened at $87.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.83. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $72.44 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

