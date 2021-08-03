Brokerages Expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.78 Million

Equities analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will post $197.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.66 million and the highest is $200.90 million. Stamps.com posted sales of $206.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full-year sales of $787.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $775.20 million to $800.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $856.27 million, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $891.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stamps.com.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In other news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,228.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $406,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,668 shares of company stock worth $49,803,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at $2,743,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stamps.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at $81,196,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Stamps.com by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Stamps.com by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STMP opened at $326.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.36. Stamps.com has a 12-month low of $159.22 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.42.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stamps.com (STMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.