Brokerages Expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.05 Billion

Analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to announce $5.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.02 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $19.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.99 billion to $19.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.93 billion to $20.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $671,132,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after purchasing an additional 697,663 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,110,000 after purchasing an additional 417,527 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,459.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,167,000 after purchasing an additional 347,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,380,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,226,000 after purchasing an additional 286,228 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $181.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

