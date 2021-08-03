Brokers Issue Forecasts for Carter Bankshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carter Bankshares in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CARE. Raymond James downgraded Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 8.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Carter Bankshares
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
