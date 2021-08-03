Brokers Issue Forecasts for Carter Bankshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carter Bankshares in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CARE. Raymond James downgraded Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

Carter Bankshares stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.85. Carter Bankshares has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 8.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

