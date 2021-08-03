Brokers Set Expectations for Eastern Bankshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Eastern Bankshares in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $23.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

