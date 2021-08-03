Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.51

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$49.51 and last traded at C$48.64, with a volume of 120954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.91.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. CSFB upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.94.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$13.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -117.70%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.