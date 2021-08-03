Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Trading 6.9% Higher

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s share price traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.84. 28,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,488,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Charles Cherington sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $3,146,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,094,101 shares in the company, valued at $95,860,208.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the second quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $85,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.