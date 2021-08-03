Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,735 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRKS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

BRKS stock opened at $87.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.65. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,973 shares of company stock worth $4,842,566. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

