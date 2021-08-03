Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 183,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.12% of Alerian MLP ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of AMLP opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.65.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

