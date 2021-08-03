Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 180,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 63.3% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

NYSE PFE opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.