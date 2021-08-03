Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 136,778 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 136,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $76.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.04. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41.

