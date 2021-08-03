Brookstone Capital Management Invests $10.61 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 366,339 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,613,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.05% of Devon Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.05. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

