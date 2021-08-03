Brookstone Capital Management Invests $10.81 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock opened at $221.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.79. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $228.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.