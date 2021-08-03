Brookstone Capital Management Invests $10.85 Million in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 203,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,849,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

