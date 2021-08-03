Brookstone Capital Management Invests $11.36 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $403.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $406.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.85.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

