Brookstone Capital Management Invests $5.10 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 92,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 844.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $245.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.35.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.