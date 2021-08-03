Brookstone Capital Management Invests $5.99 Million in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 121,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 1.60% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYLD. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

XYLD stock opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80.

