Brookstone Capital Management Invests $6.39 Million in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 230,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,390,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.81% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,874,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $28.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

