Brookstone Capital Management Invests $6.96 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,463 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD opened at $241.44 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $193.59 and a 52-week high of $247.05. The company has a market cap of $180.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.08.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.