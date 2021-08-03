Brookstone Capital Management Invests $8.21 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,041,000 after buying an additional 161,975 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 917,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,632,000 after purchasing an additional 105,446 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 791,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,493,000 after purchasing an additional 86,489 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 753,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 752,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period.

EFG opened at $109.81 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

