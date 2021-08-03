Brookstone Capital Management Invests $8.76 Million in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 210,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,757,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 370,315.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,650,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,023,000 after buying an additional 16,645,664 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,671,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,887,000 after buying an additional 6,536,209 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15,145.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,107,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,127,000 after buying an additional 3,087,044 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,501,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,488,000 after buying an additional 1,419,318 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,718,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,990,000 after buying an additional 222,439 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.