Brookstone Capital Management Invests $9.17 Million in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.27% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,114,000 after acquiring an additional 450,158 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,129,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 996.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 129,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 117,375 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,254,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,467,000 after purchasing an additional 59,053 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.72. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $85.56.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

