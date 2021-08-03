Brookstone Capital Management Invests $9.52 Million in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 424.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 289,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,824,000 after purchasing an additional 234,480 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT stock opened at $104.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $77.64 and a twelve month high of $105.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.65.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.