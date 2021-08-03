Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $6.07 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,070,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,762,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 44.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 520,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,294,000 after buying an additional 70,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE opened at $104.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.15. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

